Pilani Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.89 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.89 crore in June 2021 up 46.65% from Rs. 37.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.82 crore in June 2021 up 29.52% from Rs. 21.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.57 crore in June 2021 up 49.22% from Rs. 35.90 crore in June 2020.

Pilani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 27.15 in June 2020.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,878.50 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.