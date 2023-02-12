Pilani Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore, up 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore in December 2022 up 1.55% from Rs. 51.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.15 crore in December 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.10 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 50.66 crore in December 2021.