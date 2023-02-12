English
    Pilani Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore, up 1.55% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore in December 2022 up 1.55% from Rs. 51.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.15 crore in December 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 28.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.10 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 50.66 crore in December 2021.

    Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.37126.3151.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.37126.3151.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.400.37
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.910.660.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.91125.1850.57
    Other Income0.12----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.03125.1850.57
    Interest13.0118.8913.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.02106.2937.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.02106.2937.43
    Tax4.8726.509.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.1579.7928.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.1579.7928.13
    Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9472.0625.41
    Diluted EPS29.9472.0625.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9472.0625.41
    Diluted EPS29.9472.0625.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
