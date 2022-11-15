 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pilani Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.37 crore, up 14.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.37 crore in September 2022 up 14.7% from Rs. 97.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.33 crore in September 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 79.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.29 crore in September 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 96.96 crore in September 2021.

Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 80.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.46 in September 2021.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,899.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -3.91% over the last 12 months.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.37 59.69 97.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.37 59.69 97.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.40 0.35
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.68 1.22 0.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.22 58.00 96.87
Other Income 0.00 0.06 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.22 58.05 96.87
Interest 18.89 17.42 15.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.33 40.63 81.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.33 40.63 81.69
Tax 26.69 10.49 17.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.63 30.14 64.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.63 30.14 64.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 23.70 15.33 14.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 89.33 45.47 79.12
Equity Share Capital 11.07 11.07 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 80.68 41.07 71.46
Diluted EPS 80.68 41.07 71.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 80.68 41.07 71.46
Diluted EPS 80.68 41.07 71.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am