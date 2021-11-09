Pilani Invest Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.97 crore, up 58.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.97 crore in September 2021 up 58.15% from Rs. 61.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.12 crore in September 2021 up 156.87% from Rs. 30.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.96 crore in September 2021 up 63.84% from Rs. 59.18 crore in September 2020.

Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 71.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 38.95 in September 2020.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,981.90 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.