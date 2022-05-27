 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pilani Invest Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.99 crore, up 5.63% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.99 crore in March 2022 up 5.63% from Rs. 50.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.41 crore in March 2022 up 143.26% from Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.40 crore in March 2022 up 0.2% from Rs. 49.30 crore in March 2021.

Pilani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 49.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.20 in March 2021.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,668.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.51% returns over the last 6 months and -0.99% over the last 12 months.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.99 51.63 50.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.99 51.63 50.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.37 0.37
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.21 0.54 1.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.24 50.64 48.30
Other Income 0.07 -- 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.31 50.64 49.19
Interest 14.20 13.14 15.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.11 37.49 33.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.11 37.49 33.34
Tax 9.19 9.30 8.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.92 28.19 25.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.92 28.19 25.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 28.49 4.69 -2.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.41 32.87 22.37
Equity Share Capital 11.07 11.07 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.14 29.69 20.20
Diluted EPS 49.14 29.69 20.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.14 29.69 20.20
Diluted EPS 49.14 29.69 20.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
