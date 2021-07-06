Pilani Invest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.16 crore, up 29.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.16 crore in March 2021 up 29.87% from Rs. 38.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2021 down 40.99% from Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.30 crore in March 2021 up 58.27% from Rs. 31.15 crore in March 2020.

Pilani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 47.93 in March 2020.

Pilani Invest shares closed at 1,919.20 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.39% over the last 12 months.