English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pilani Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.74 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.74 crore in June 2023 down 8.3% from Rs. 59.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.30 crore in June 2023 down 44.37% from Rs. 45.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.81 crore in June 2023 down 9.14% from Rs. 58.12 crore in June 2022.

    Pilani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 41.07 in June 2022.

    Pilani Invest shares closed at 2,016.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 17.74% over the last 12 months.

    Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.7454.1359.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.7454.1359.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.650.40
    Depreciation0.060.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.191.991.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.7551.4258.00
    Other Income--0.790.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.7552.2058.05
    Interest16.3215.6917.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4336.5240.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4336.5240.63
    Tax9.189.5310.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2526.9930.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2526.9930.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.9548.0915.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.3075.0845.47
    Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8567.8041.07
    Diluted EPS22.8567.8041.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8567.8041.07
    Diluted EPS22.8567.8041.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Pilani Invest #Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!