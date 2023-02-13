Pilani Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore, up 1.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 51.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.05 crore in December 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 32.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 50.73 crore in December 2021.