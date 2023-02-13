English
    Pilani Invest Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore, up 1.6% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore in December 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 51.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.05 crore in December 2022 up 9.65% from Rs. 32.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 50.73 crore in December 2021.

    Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.46112.3751.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.46112.3751.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.400.37
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.680.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.98111.2250.64
    Other Income0.120.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.10111.2250.64
    Interest13.0118.8913.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.0992.3337.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.0992.3337.49
    Tax4.9326.699.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.1665.6328.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.1665.6328.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.8923.704.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.0589.3332.87
    Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5680.6829.69
    Diluted EPS32.5680.6829.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5680.6829.69
    Diluted EPS32.5680.6829.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
