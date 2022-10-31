Pil Italica Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore, up 35.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 35.32% from Rs. 14.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 31.95% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 19.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Pil Italica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Pil Italica shares closed at 7.80 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 15.56% over the last 12 months.