Pil Italica Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.50 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.50 crore in September 2020 up 19.09% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2020 up 105.92% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2020 up 82.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2019.

Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Pil Italica shares closed at 6.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.00% returns over the last 6 months and 30.69% over the last 12 months.