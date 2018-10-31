Pil Italica Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, down 11.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore in September 2018 down 11.63% from Rs. 9.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 91.9% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2018 down 157.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2017.

Pil Italica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2017.

Pil Italica shares closed at 5.80 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -52.46% returns over the last 6 months and -61.07% over the last 12 months.