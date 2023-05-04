Pil Italica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.05 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 23.05 25.92 24.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 23.05 25.92 24.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.82 14.16 13.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.28 0.77 0.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.42 0.91 4.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.40 2.22 1.90 Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.80 6.10 4.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.95 1.56 0.31 Other Income 0.04 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.99 1.56 0.31 Interest 0.32 0.19 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.67 1.37 0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.67 1.37 0.09 Tax 1.02 -- 0.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.64 1.37 -0.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.64 1.37 -0.76 Equity Share Capital 23.50 23.50 23.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 0.06 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.03 0.06 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 0.06 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.03 0.06 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited