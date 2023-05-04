Pil Italica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.05 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:Net Sales at Rs 23.05 crore in March 2023 down 7.32% from Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 185.33% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2023 up 411.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.
|Pil Italica shares closed at 7.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.16% over the last 12 months.
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.05
|25.92
|24.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.05
|25.92
|24.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.82
|14.16
|13.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.28
|0.77
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.42
|0.91
|4.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.40
|2.22
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.80
|6.10
|4.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.95
|1.56
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.99
|1.56
|0.31
|Interest
|0.32
|0.19
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.67
|1.37
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.67
|1.37
|0.09
|Tax
|1.02
|--
|0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.64
|1.37
|-0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.64
|1.37
|-0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|23.50
|23.50
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.06
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.06
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.06
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.06
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited