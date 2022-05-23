Pil Italica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, up 52.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in March 2022 up 52.22% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 165.48% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 84.13% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.
Pil Italica shares closed at 9.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.86
|19.50
|16.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.86
|19.50
|16.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.02
|12.21
|9.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.45
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.93
|-0.62
|-1.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.88
|1.50
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.17
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.21
|4.35
|4.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|1.06
|2.44
|Other Income
|--
|0.19
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|1.25
|2.55
|Interest
|0.23
|0.23
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|1.02
|2.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|1.02
|2.40
|Tax
|0.85
|--
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|1.02
|1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|1.02
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|23.50
|23.50
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited