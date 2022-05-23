 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pil Italica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, up 52.22% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in March 2022 up 52.22% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 165.48% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 84.13% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

Pil Italica shares closed at 9.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.

Pil Italica Lifestyle
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.86 19.50 16.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.86 19.50 16.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.02 12.21 9.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.37 0.45 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.93 -0.62 -1.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.90 1.88 1.50
Depreciation 0.12 0.17 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.21 4.35 4.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 1.06 2.44
Other Income -- 0.19 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 1.25 2.55
Interest 0.23 0.23 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 1.02 2.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 1.02 2.40
Tax 0.85 -- 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.76 1.02 1.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.76 1.02 1.15
Equity Share Capital 23.50 23.50 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.04 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.04 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.04 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.04 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

