Pil Italica Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, up 52.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in March 2022 up 52.22% from Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 165.48% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 84.13% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

Pil Italica shares closed at 9.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.