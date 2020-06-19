Pil Italica Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore, down 16.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore in March 2020 down 16.23% from Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 167.22% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020 up 27.68% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2019.
Pil Italica shares closed at 4.65 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.42% returns over the last 6 months and -49.73% over the last 12 months.
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.05
|11.28
|13.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1.26
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.05
|12.54
|13.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.23
|7.17
|6.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.70
|0.04
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.87
|0.91
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|1.00
|1.03
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.87
|2.63
|2.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.94
|0.70
|0.82
|Other Income
|0.19
|--
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|0.70
|1.68
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.08
|0.66
|1.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.08
|0.66
|1.57
|Tax
|3.53
|--
|-0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|0.66
|2.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|0.66
|2.16
|Equity Share Capital
|23.50
|23.50
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am