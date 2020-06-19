Pil Italica Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore, down 16.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore in March 2020 down 16.23% from Rs. 13.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 down 167.22% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020 up 27.68% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2019.

Pil Italica shares closed at 4.65 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.42% returns over the last 6 months and -49.73% over the last 12 months.