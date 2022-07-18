Pil Italica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore, up 91.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.92 crore in June 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 79.76% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 51.09% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

Pil Italica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Pil Italica shares closed at 7.85 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.91% returns over the last 6 months and -7.65% over the last 12 months.