Pil Italica Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, up 43.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in June 2021 up 43.77% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 261.7% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 up 379.59% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Pil Italica shares closed at 9.37 on July 09, 2021 (BSE)