Pil Italica Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore, up 43.77% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.85 crore in June 2021 up 43.77% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 261.7% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 up 379.59% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Pil Italica shares closed at 8.40 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.83% over the last 12 months.

Pil Italica Lifestyle
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8.8516.336.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.8516.336.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.289.283.23
Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.310.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.10-1.830.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.231.501.14
Depreciation0.130.160.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.904.471.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.242.44-0.60
Other Income--0.11--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.242.55-0.60
Interest0.190.150.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.052.40-0.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.052.40-0.65
Tax--1.25--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.051.15-0.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.051.15-0.65
Equity Share Capital23.5023.5023.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.05-0.02
Diluted EPS0.040.05-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.05-0.02
Diluted EPS0.040.05-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:55 am

