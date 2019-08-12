Pil Italica Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore, down 28.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore in June 2019 down 28.78% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019 up 10.92% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 34.12% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2018.

Pil Italica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Pil Italica shares closed at 8.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.45% returns over the last 6 months and -9.94% over the last 12 months.