Pil Italica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.92 crore, up 32.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.98% from Rs. 19.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.19% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Pil Italica shares closed at 8.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -43.55% over the last 12 months.