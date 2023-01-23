English
    Pil Italica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.92 crore, up 32.98% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pil Italica Lifestyle are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.98% from Rs. 19.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.19% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

    Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

    Pil Italica shares closed at 8.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -43.55% over the last 12 months.

    Pil Italica Lifestyle
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.9219.4219.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.9219.4219.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.1613.4612.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.770.560.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-2.15-0.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.221.861.88
    Depreciation0.210.180.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.104.504.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.031.06
    Other Income----0.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.031.25
    Interest0.190.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.370.821.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.370.821.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.370.821.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.370.821.02
    Equity Share Capital23.5023.5023.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.030.04
    Diluted EPS0.060.030.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.030.04
    Diluted EPS0.060.030.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am