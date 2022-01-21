Pil Italica Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in December 2021 up 4.1% from Rs. 18.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 down 49.66% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 down 37.17% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2020.

Pil Italica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Pil Italica shares closed at 14.35 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)