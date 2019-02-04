Pil Italica Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore, down 37.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore in December 2018 down 37.3% from Rs. 20.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 87.01% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 69.77% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.

Pil Italica EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Pil Italica shares closed at 6.95 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.02% returns over the last 6 months and -55.73% over the last 12 months.