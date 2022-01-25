Pidilite Q3 Results: Revenue comes in at Rs 2,851 crore, net profit at Rs 359 crore

Adhesives manufacturing firm Pidilite Industries Ltd on January 25 reported a revenue of Rs 2,851 crore for the quarter ending December 2021. The net profit, in the same period, was recorded as Rs 359 crore.

The profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the company was stated as Rs 358.49 crore, whereas, Rs 0.75 crore was attributed to the net controlling interest.

The net profit for Q3FY22 has dropped as compared to the corresponding period last year, when it came in at Rs 818.69 crore.

Similarly, the revenue from operations in Q3FY22 was lower as compared to the same period last year, when it came in at Rs 5,057.19 crore.

The total expenses for third quarter of this fiscal was reported as Rs 2,372.90 crore, which was lower as compared to Rs 4,010.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, the company drew maximum revenue in the third quarter from its Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) vertical, drawing Rs 2,264.52 crore, followed by Rs 618.64 crore from Business to Business (B2B) vertical.

