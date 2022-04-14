 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pidilite Industries Q4 PAT may dip 3% YoY to Rs. 298.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,437.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pidilite Industries | The National Company Law Tribunal has approved amalgamation of subsidiary Pidilite Adhesives into Pidilite Industries.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 298.3 crore down 3% year-on-year (down 17% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 462.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

