Pidilite Industries Q1 PAT seen up 1,225.3% YoY to Rs. 209.7 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 209.7 crore up 1,225.3% year-on-year (down 31.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 96.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,726 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 400.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 332 crore.

