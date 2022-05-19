 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pidilite Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,084.40 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,084.40 crore in March 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 1,857.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.06% from Rs. 276.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 447.52 crore in March 2022 up 6.66% from Rs. 419.58 crore in March 2021.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in March 2021.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,162.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.25% over the last 12 months.

Pidilite Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,084.40 2,416.31 1,857.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,084.40 2,416.31 1,857.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,169.29 1,197.70 875.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 191.88 177.56 163.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -167.55 -2.40 -143.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 225.06 227.76 215.68
Depreciation 45.89 44.44 39.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 323.66 337.57 339.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.17 433.68 368.40
Other Income 105.46 6.47 11.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 401.63 440.15 380.26
Interest 4.87 6.65 4.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 396.76 433.50 375.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 396.76 433.50 375.87
Tax 78.60 110.98 99.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 318.16 322.52 276.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 318.16 322.52 276.52
Equity Share Capital 50.83 50.82 50.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.26 6.35 5.44
Diluted EPS 6.26 6.34 5.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.26 6.35 5.44
Diluted EPS 6.26 6.34 5.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
