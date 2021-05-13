Pidilite Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,857.01 crore, up 40.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,857.01 crore in March 2021 up 40.84% from Rs. 1,318.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.52 crore in March 2021 up 73.27% from Rs. 159.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.58 crore in March 2021 up 39.07% from Rs. 301.70 crore in March 2020.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2020.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,877.20 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.45% returns over the last 6 months and 38.44% over the last 12 months.