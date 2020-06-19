Pidilite Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,318.55 crore, down 4.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,318.55 crore in March 2020 down 4.36% from Rs. 1,378.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.59 crore in March 2020 down 34.38% from Rs. 243.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.70 crore in March 2020 down 4.05% from Rs. 314.44 crore in March 2019.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2019.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,391.15 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.