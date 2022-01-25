MARKET NEWS

Pidilite Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,416.31 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,416.31 crore in December 2021 up 23.49% from Rs. 1,956.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.52 crore in December 2021 down 21.23% from Rs. 409.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.59 crore in December 2021 down 18.16% from Rs. 592.15 crore in December 2020.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.06 in December 2020.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,640.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 49.55% over the last 12 months.

Pidilite Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,416.312,213.401,956.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,416.312,213.401,956.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,197.701,051.31769.48
Purchase of Traded Goods177.56150.75145.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.403.16-35.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost227.76223.03205.01
Depreciation44.4444.3437.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses337.57306.16299.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax433.68434.65535.63
Other Income6.4716.4019.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax440.15451.05555.09
Interest6.658.656.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax433.50442.40548.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax433.50442.40548.86
Tax110.98102.99139.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities322.52339.41409.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period322.52339.41409.44
Equity Share Capital50.8250.8250.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.356.688.06
Diluted EPS6.346.678.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.356.688.06
Diluted EPS6.346.678.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Pidilite Ind #Pidilite Industries #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:00 pm
