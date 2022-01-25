Pidilite Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,416.31 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,416.31 crore in December 2021 up 23.49% from Rs. 1,956.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.52 crore in December 2021 down 21.23% from Rs. 409.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.59 crore in December 2021 down 18.16% from Rs. 592.15 crore in December 2020.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.06 in December 2020.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,640.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 49.55% over the last 12 months.