Pidilite Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.44 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,663.44 crore in December 2019 up 4.64% from Rs. 1,589.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 330.39 crore in December 2019 up 47.04% from Rs. 224.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 468.52 crore in December 2019 up 31.3% from Rs. 356.83 crore in December 2018.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.42 in December 2018.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,496.70 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.63% returns over the last 6 months and 35.34% over the last 12 months.