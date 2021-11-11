Pidilite Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,626.35 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,626.35 crore in September 2021 up 39.67% from Rs. 1,880.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 374.65 crore in September 2021 up 5.11% from Rs. 356.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 563.49 crore in September 2021 up 5.46% from Rs. 534.33 crore in September 2020.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in September 2020.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,366.45 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.13% returns over the last 6 months and 50.37% over the last 12 months.