Pidilite Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,880.33 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,880.33 crore in September 2020 up 4.08% from Rs. 1,806.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 356.42 crore in September 2020 up 9.93% from Rs. 324.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.33 crore in September 2020 up 26.02% from Rs. 424.02 crore in September 2019.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.38 in September 2019.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,562.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.65% over the last 12 months.