 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pidilite Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,507.10 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,507.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.15% from Rs. 2,235.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.35 crore in March 2022 down 16.93% from Rs. 306.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.19 crore in March 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 478.12 crore in March 2021.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.03 in March 2021.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,162.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.25% over the last 12 months.

Pidilite Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,507.10 2,850.72 2,235.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,507.10 2,850.72 2,235.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,413.88 1,438.06 1,086.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 186.62 185.34 181.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -184.23 -15.14 -168.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 278.61 280.02 262.71
Depreciation 62.19 60.46 57.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 411.14 413.41 412.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 338.89 488.57 403.60
Other Income 11.11 5.17 17.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 350.00 493.74 420.93
Interest 9.35 10.75 7.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 340.65 482.99 413.49
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.62
P/L Before Tax 340.65 482.99 409.87
Tax 91.52 127.48 103.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 249.13 355.51 306.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 249.13 355.51 306.12
Minority Interest -- -0.75 -1.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.22 3.73 1.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 254.35 358.49 306.19
Equity Share Capital 50.83 50.82 50.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 7.05 6.03
Diluted EPS 5.00 7.05 6.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 7.05 6.03
Diluted EPS 5.00 7.05 6.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Pidilite Ind #Pidilite Industries #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.