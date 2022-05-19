Pidilite Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,507.10 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,507.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.15% from Rs. 2,235.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.35 crore in March 2022 down 16.93% from Rs. 306.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.19 crore in March 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 478.12 crore in March 2021.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.03 in March 2021.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,162.95 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.25% over the last 12 months.