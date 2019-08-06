Pidilite Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,016.81 crore, up 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,016.81 crore in June 2019 up 9.96% from Rs. 1,834.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.89 crore in June 2019 up 22.72% from Rs. 238.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.59 crore in June 2019 up 16.87% from Rs. 413.79 crore in June 2018.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.70 in June 2018.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,273.00 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and 15.75% over the last 12 months.