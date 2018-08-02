App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:07 PM IST

Pidilite Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,834.07 crore

Pidilite Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,834.07 crore and a net profit of Rs 238.67 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Pidilite Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,834.07 crore and a net profit of Rs 238.67 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,528.92 crore and net profit was Rs 226.49 crore.
Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,130.45 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 25.75% returns over the last 6 months and 42.03% over the last 12 months.
Pidilite Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,834.07 1,485.31 1,528.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,834.07 1,485.31 1,528.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 791.77 697.29 645.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.46 83.15 86.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.15 -68.52 6.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 207.10 173.45 180.92
Depreciation 30.11 29.77 31.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 337.93 326.01 288.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 351.55 244.16 289.72
Other Income 32.13 52.07 43.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 383.68 296.23 332.94
Interest 7.27 3.83 3.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 376.41 292.40 329.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 376.41 292.40 329.21
Tax 136.05 45.70 103.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 240.36 246.70 225.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 240.36 246.70 225.96
Minority Interest -2.11 -- -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.42 0.82 0.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 238.67 247.52 226.49
Equity Share Capital 50.78 50.78 51.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 4.80 4.42
Diluted EPS 4.70 4.80 4.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 4.80 4.42
Diluted EPS 4.70 4.80 4.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #chemicals #Pidilite Ind #Pidilite Industries #Results

