Pidilite Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,299.02 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,299.02 crore in December 2020 up 19.33% from Rs. 1,926.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 441.83 crore in December 2020 up 29.27% from Rs. 341.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 661.20 crore in December 2020 up 31.45% from Rs. 503.00 crore in December 2019.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.73 in December 2019.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,716.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.77% returns over the last 6 months and 17.42% over the last 12 months.