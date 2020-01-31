Pidilite Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,926.59 crore, up 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,926.59 crore in December 2019 up 4.24% from Rs. 1,848.30 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.78 crore in December 2019 up 55.73% from Rs. 219.47 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 503.00 crore in December 2019 up 36.9% from Rs. 367.42 crore in December 2018.

Pidilite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.32 in December 2018.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,520.85 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 37.00% over the last 12 months.