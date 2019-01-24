Pidilite Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,848.30 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,848.30 crore in December 2018 up 19.79% from Rs. 1,542.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.47 crore in December 2018 down 8.23% from Rs. 239.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.42 crore in December 2018 down 5.72% from Rs. 389.70 crore in December 2017.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.68 in December 2017.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 1,131.45 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.