    Picturehouse Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 16759.43% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 16759.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2023 up 65.52% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 685.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Picturehouse shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months

    Picturehouse Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.7911.630.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.7911.630.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.0517.95--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.130.07
    Depreciation0.060.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.180.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.42-6.69-0.27
    Other Income0.100.00-0.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.52-6.69-0.35
    Interest-0.600.211.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.12-6.90-1.45
    Exceptional Items-14.26---34.20
    P/L Before Tax-12.14-6.90-35.65
    Tax0.09---0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.23-6.90-35.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.23-6.90-35.46
    Equity Share Capital52.2552.2552.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-1.32-6.79
    Diluted EPS-2.34-1.32-6.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-1.32-6.79
    Diluted EPS-2.34-1.32-6.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

