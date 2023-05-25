Picturehouse Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 16759.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 16759.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2023 up 65.52% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 685.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Picturehouse shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months
|Picturehouse Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|11.63
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|11.63
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|17.95
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.18
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|-6.69
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.00
|-0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|-6.69
|-0.35
|Interest
|-0.60
|0.21
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.12
|-6.90
|-1.45
|Exceptional Items
|-14.26
|--
|-34.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.14
|-6.90
|-35.65
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.23
|-6.90
|-35.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.23
|-6.90
|-35.46
|Equity Share Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|52.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-1.32
|-6.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-1.32
|-6.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-1.32
|-6.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-1.32
|-6.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited