Picturehouse Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 16759.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 16759.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2023 up 65.52% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 685.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Picturehouse shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months