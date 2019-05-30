Picturehouse Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2019 up 6.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2019 down 7.96% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

Picturehouse shares closed at 1.58 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)