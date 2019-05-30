Picturehouse Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 6.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2019 up 6.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2019 down 7.96% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.
Picturehouse shares closed at 1.58 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Picturehouse Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|1.54
|1.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|1.54
|1.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.13
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.21
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.19
|-0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|1.16
|0.57
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|1.20
|0.58
|Interest
|2.72
|2.12
|2.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-0.93
|-1.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.09
|-0.93
|-1.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.09
|-0.93
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.09
|-0.93
|-1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|52.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.18
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.18
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.18
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.18
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited