Picturehouse Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 110.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 110.76% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 464.65% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 375.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.
Picturehouse shares closed at 6.41 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.46% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Picturehouse Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.63
|0.26
|5.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.63
|0.26
|5.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.95
|--
|2.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.08
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.27
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.69
|-0.15
|2.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.69
|-0.15
|2.33
|Interest
|0.21
|0.24
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.90
|-0.38
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.90
|-0.38
|2.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.90
|-0.38
|1.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.90
|-0.38
|1.89
|Equity Share Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|52.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.07
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.07
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.07
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.07
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
