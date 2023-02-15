 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Picturehouse Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 110.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 110.76% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 464.65% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 375.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Picturehouse Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.63 0.26 5.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.63 0.26 5.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.95 -- 2.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.08 0.05
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.27 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.69 -0.15 2.27
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.69 -0.15 2.33
Interest 0.21 0.24 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.90 -0.38 2.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.90 -0.38 2.09
Tax -- -- 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.90 -0.38 1.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.90 -0.38 1.89
Equity Share Capital 52.25 52.25 52.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 -0.07 0.36
Diluted EPS -1.32 -0.07 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 -0.07 0.36
Diluted EPS -1.32 -0.07 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
