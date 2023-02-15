English
    Picturehouse Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 110.76% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 110.76% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 464.65% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 375.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

    Picturehouse shares closed at 6.41 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.46% returns over the last 12 months.

    Picturehouse Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.630.265.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.630.265.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.95--2.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.080.05
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.270.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.69-0.152.27
    Other Income0.000.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.69-0.152.33
    Interest0.210.240.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.90-0.382.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.90-0.382.09
    Tax----0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.90-0.381.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.90-0.381.89
    Equity Share Capital52.2552.2552.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-0.070.36
    Diluted EPS-1.32-0.070.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-0.070.36
    Diluted EPS-1.32-0.070.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

