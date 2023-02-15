Picturehouse Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, up 110.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in December 2022 up 110.76% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 464.65% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 down 375.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Picturehouse shares closed at 6.41 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.46% returns over the last 12 months.