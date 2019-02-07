Picturehouse Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 90.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 90.37% from Rs. 15.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 up 74.39% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2018 up 393.02% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

Picturehouse shares closed at 2.30 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.14% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.