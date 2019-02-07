Picturehouse Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 90.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in December 2018 down 90.37% from Rs. 15.95 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 up 74.39% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2018 up 393.02% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.
Picturehouse shares closed at 2.30 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.14% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Picturehouse Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.54
|1.53
|15.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.54
|1.53
|15.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|15.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.15
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.29
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|1.04
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|1.04
|-0.51
|Interest
|2.12
|2.02
|3.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.98
|-3.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-0.98
|-3.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|-0.98
|-3.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|-0.98
|-3.62
|Equity Share Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|52.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited