Picturehouse Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 77.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 77.69% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 up 63.77% from Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 85.09% from Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2022.

Picturehouse shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months