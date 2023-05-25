English
    Picturehouse Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 77.69% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 77.69% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 up 63.77% from Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 85.09% from Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2022.

    Picturehouse shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months

    Picturehouse Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.7913.138.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.7913.138.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.0519.458.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.170.11
    Depreciation0.070.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.22-10.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.36-6.7810.26
    Other Income0.100.00-0.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.46-6.7810.18
    Interest-0.600.2111.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.06-6.99-1.04
    Exceptional Items-14.26---34.20
    P/L Before Tax-12.20-6.99-35.24
    Tax0.50---0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.70-6.99-35.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.70-6.99-35.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.70-6.99-35.05
    Equity Share Capital52.2552.2552.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.43-1.34-6.71
    Diluted EPS-2.43-1.34-6.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.43-1.34-6.71
    Diluted EPS-2.43-1.34-6.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Picturehouse #Picturehouse Media #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am