Picturehouse Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 77.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 77.69% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 up 63.77% from Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 85.09% from Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2022.
Picturehouse shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months
|Picturehouse Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|13.13
|8.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|13.13
|8.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|19.45
|8.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.17
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.22
|-10.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|-6.78
|10.26
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.00
|-0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.46
|-6.78
|10.18
|Interest
|-0.60
|0.21
|11.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.06
|-6.99
|-1.04
|Exceptional Items
|-14.26
|--
|-34.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.20
|-6.99
|-35.24
|Tax
|0.50
|--
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.70
|-6.99
|-35.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.70
|-6.99
|-35.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.70
|-6.99
|-35.05
|Equity Share Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|52.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-1.34
|-6.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-1.34
|-6.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-1.34
|-6.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-1.34
|-6.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited