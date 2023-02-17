 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Picturehouse Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 137.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 137.94% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 379.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Picturehouse Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.13 0.76 5.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.13 0.76 5.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.45 0.50 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.11 0.10
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 3.73
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.44 3.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.78 -0.35 -1.53
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.78 -0.35 -1.47
Interest 0.21 0.24 10.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.99 -0.59 -11.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.99 -0.59 -11.61
Tax -- -- 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.99 -0.59 -11.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.99 -0.59 -11.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.99 -0.59 -11.81
Equity Share Capital 52.25 52.25 52.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 -0.11 -2.26
Diluted EPS -1.34 -0.11 -2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 -0.11 -2.26
Diluted EPS -1.34 -0.11 -2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
