Picturehouse Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 137.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 137.94% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 379.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.