    Picturehouse Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 137.94% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 137.94% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 379.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    Picturehouse shares closed at 6.32 on February 16, 2023 (BSE)

    Picturehouse Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.130.765.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.130.765.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.450.50--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.110.10
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----3.73
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.443.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.78-0.35-1.53
    Other Income0.000.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.78-0.35-1.47
    Interest0.210.2410.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.99-0.59-11.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.99-0.59-11.61
    Tax----0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.99-0.59-11.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.99-0.59-11.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.99-0.59-11.81
    Equity Share Capital52.2552.2552.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.34-0.11-2.26
    Diluted EPS-1.34-0.11-2.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.34-0.11-2.26
    Diluted EPS-1.34-0.11-2.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am