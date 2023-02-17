Picturehouse Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 137.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Picturehouse Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 137.94% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 379.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.
Picturehouse shares closed at 6.32 on February 16, 2023 (BSE)
|Picturehouse Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.13
|0.76
|5.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.13
|0.76
|5.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.45
|0.50
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.11
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|3.73
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.44
|3.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.78
|-0.35
|-1.53
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.78
|-0.35
|-1.47
|Interest
|0.21
|0.24
|10.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-0.59
|-11.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.99
|-0.59
|-11.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.99
|-0.59
|-11.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.99
|-0.59
|-11.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.99
|-0.59
|-11.81
|Equity Share Capital
|52.25
|52.25
|52.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|-0.11
|-2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|-0.11
|-2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|-0.11
|-2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|-0.11
|-2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
